© 2022 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFIT's Fall Fund Drive is Friday, Oct. 21st through Thursday, Oct. 27th. Make your secure online donation here.
Support WFIT

2022 Fall Fund Drive Thank You Gifts

WFIT | By Sky Wadel
Published October 18, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT
WFIT Cofee Cup.jpg
1 of 8  — WFIT Cofee Cup.jpg
WFIT Washed Navy Hat
2 of 8  — WFIT Washed Navy Hat
WFIT Hat - Washed Black
3 of 8  — WFIT Hat - Washed Black
Tote Bag - Navy
4 of 8  — Tote Bag - Navy
T-shirts Spring 2021
5 of 8  — WFIT T-Shirts
Fall 22 Shirt Laying Flat.jpg
6 of 8  — Fall 22 Shirt Laying Flat.jpg
Fall 22 Shirt modeled by Sky.jpg
7 of 8  — Fall 22 Shirt modeled by Sky.jpg
WFIT Beach Towel.jpg
8 of 8  — WFIT Beach Towel.jpg
Get the WFIT oversized beach towel. It’s perfect when you’re enjoying a day at the beach, lounging at the pool or taking a yoga class.

What better way to spread the word about Space Coast Public Radio than to show off your WFIT swag! Select the gift of your choice when you donate to support the WFIT programming you love. There are limited quantities of all the gifts so please give us a call today at 321-674-8950, or pledge online and note in the comments which gift you’d like (if choosing a T-shirt, please include the size you need).

Pledge Amount - Description
$60 - WFIT Coffee Cup - Black Cup with WFIT & npr logos in White (logo on 2 sides)
$60 - WFIT Hat - Washed Navy Blue with Embroidered WFIT Logo on front
$60 - WFIT Hat - Khaki with Navy Blue Embroidered WFIT logo on front
$60 - WFIT Hat - Washed Black with Cream Embroidered WFIT logo on front
$60 - WFIT Tote Bag - Navy Blue with Oval Bumper Sticker Design in White
$60 - WFIT T-Shirt - Oval Bumper Sticker Design - Heather Grey
$60 - WFIT T-Shirt - Sound Waves Design - Light Blue
$60 - WFIT T-Shirt - Zenith Lightning Bolt Design - Navy Blue
$60 - WFIT T-Shirt - 90s style Red and Blue repeating WFIT
$120 – WFIT Beach Towel – Aqua with Blue Oval Bumper Sticker Design

Tags
Support WFIT 2022 Fall Fund Drive
Sky Wadel
In June 2021, Sky became the Director of Gifts and Outreach. She manages individual listener support for WFIT, develops and executes new giving initiatives, maintains a specialized donor database, prepares and distributes a monthly e-newsletter, and manages reservations and payments for special events.
See stories by Sky Wadel