© 2023 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support WFIT

Phone Volunteers Needed for WFIT's Spring Fund Drive

WFIT | By Mary Berlin
Published February 27, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST
phone_volunteer_-_theresa_conway.jpg

WFIT's Spring Fund Drive is set for 7:00 am Monday, March 6th through Midnight, Sunday, March 12th. Get an insider's view of what happens during a fund drive by answering phones as our listeners call in with their pledge of support.

 

Interested? Sign-Up online right now, it's so easily, choose a time that fits your schedule. It is exciting, and you can volunteer as an individual, with a friend or as representative of an organization. If you'd prefer to have us sign you up, just e-mail Mary Berlin at mberlin@fit.edu, or call us at 321-674-8950. We look forward to hearing from you!

Tags
Support WFIT WFIT Spring Fund Drive
Mary Berlin
mberlin@fit.edu
See stories by Mary Berlin