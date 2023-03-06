© 2023 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support WFIT

Spring Fund Drive Gifts with Donation and NPR Shop

WFIT | By Sky Holland
Published March 6, 2023 at 9:05 AM EST
RetroTowelAd.png

Gifts with Donation

Each donation of $60 or more is eligible to receive a unique limited-run T-shirt or Tote Bag. Up your donation to $120 and get our oversize beach towel (images not to scale).

For a limited time during our Spring 2023 fund drive, get your beach towel and tote bag bundle for $160!

See some of our designs below. For size availability, please email our gift manager Sky at sholland@fit.edu

RetroTowelAd.png
1 of 7  — RetroTowelAd.png
RetroToteAd.png
2 of 7  — RetroToteAd.png
Repeater.png
3 of 7  — Repeater.png
Oval.png
4 of 7  — Oval.png
SoundWaves.png
5 of 7  — SoundWaves.png
WavesFest.png
6 of 7  — WavesFest.png
Zenith.png
7 of 7  — Zenith.png

Support WFIT Through NPR

You can also support WFIT through the NPR shop! Follow our NPR shop link and make sure you specify "WFIT" as your supported station during check out! Buy the latest NPR gear and gifts while supporting your favorite public radio station.

Tags
Support WFIT WFIT Spring Fund Drive
Sky Holland
In June 2021, Sky became the Director of Gifts and Outreach. She manages individual listener support for WFIT, develops and executes new giving initiatives, maintains a specialized donor database, prepares and distributes a monthly e-newsletter, and manages reservations and payments for special events.
See stories by Sky Holland