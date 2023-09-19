WFIT Fall Pledge Drive!

Get ready for the most enchanting week of the year! From September 25th through October 1st, our Fall Fund Drive is back, and it's your moment to shine.

Whether you've been a long-time listener with a spark of generosity waiting to ignite or a devoted broadcast booster, this is your chance to be the hero for our radio station. Dial us up during this exhilarating week and play a vital role in keeping the music playing, the stories flowing, and our airwaves vibrant. Join us in painting the radio waves with the colors of gratitude and generosity, because your support truly matters.