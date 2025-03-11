Phone Volunteers Needed for WFIT's Spring Fund Drive

WFIT's Spring Fund Drive is set for 10:00 am Saturday, March 22nd, through Midnight Sunday, March 30th. Get an insider's view of what happens during a fund drive by answering phones as our listeners call in with their pledge of support!

Interested? Signing-Up online is easy! Choose a time that fits your schedule and join the elite ranks of our cherished volunteers. You can volunteer as an individual, with a friend, or as an organization representative. If you'd prefer to have us sign you up, e-mail us at volunteer@wfit.org or 321-674-8950. We look forward to hearing from you!

