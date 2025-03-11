© 2025 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Phone Volunteers Needed for WFIT's Spring Fund Drive

WFIT | By Mary Berlin
Published March 11, 2025 at 5:10 PM EDT
Sister Mary from Blues with a Twist answers the phone in Studio A
WFIT 89.5FM
Sister Mary from Blues with a Twist answers the phone in Studio A

WFIT's Spring Fund Drive is set for 10:00 am Saturday, March 22nd, through Midnight Sunday, March 30th. Get an insider's view of what happens during a fund drive by answering phones as our listeners call in with their pledge of support!

Interested? Signing-Up online is easy! Choose a time that fits your schedule and join the elite ranks of our cherished volunteers. You can volunteer as an individual, with a friend, or as an organization representative. If you'd prefer to have us sign you up, e-mail us at volunteer@wfit.org or 321-674-8950. We look forward to hearing from you!
Support WFIT
Mary Berlin
mberlin@fit.edu
See stories by Mary Berlin