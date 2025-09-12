Phone Volunteers Needed for WFIT's Fall Fund Drive

WFIT's Fall Fund Drive is set for Saturday, October 11th, through Sunday, October 19th. Get a behind-the-scenes view of what happens during a fund drive and support your public radio station by answering phones as our listeners call in with their pledge of support!

Interested? Click here to sign up today! Choose a time that fits your schedule and join the elite ranks of our cherished volunteers. You can volunteer as an individual, with a friend, or as an organization representative. If you need any help with the above sign-up link, e-mail us at volunteer@wfit.org or call 321-674-8950. We look forward to hearing from you!

