© 2025 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Support WFIT during our Fall Fund Drive

WFIT | By Steve Keller
Published October 13, 2025 at 11:41 AM EDT
Steve Keller showing off the WFIT "Fund Drive in Progress" banner outside of WFIT studios
WFIT

Our Spring Membership Drive runs from Saturday, Oct 11th, through Sunday, Oct 19th, but you don't have to wait. Donate conveniently online or mail your membership donation to WFIT, 150 W. University Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901.

Let the reason you listen be the reason you support WFIT Space Coast Public Radio!

Be sure to stay informed and entertained no matter where you go - the beach, fishing, on vacation - stream WFIT at the app or the web from anywhere around the world.

For a limited time during this fund drive only, receive your "Record Spider" Tee for $7/month or $84 as a one-time gift.

WFIT Greatly Appreciates Its Business Sponsors/Underwriters!

WFIT Radio announcements create a strong, meaningful connection for your business or organization with our listeners – the most educated, influential, cultural and community-minded audiences on the Space Coast and beyond.

Please contact us at wfit@fit.edu or (321)674-8950 for details.
Support WFIT
Steve Keller
The Host Of Keller Radio, Steve is the force behind the Space Coast Music Festival and is the touch stone for the music community in Brevard County.
See stories by Steve Keller