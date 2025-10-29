Public Radio Music Day 2025

Our first spotlight artist is Emilio Geremia. He is a freshman flight student at Florida Institute of Technology. He hails from Niagara Fall, Ontario, Canada. Here he is performing an original song entitled 'For The Books'.

Aawen is a new band based in Melbourne, Florida. The band consists of John on guitar, Kendall on lead vocals, Hunter on bass and back round vocals and Sara on drums. They describe their genre as "spooky alt rock". They are performing their 2 original songs "Howling" and "Resurrect Me".