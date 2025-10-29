© 2025 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Public Radio Music Day 2025

WFIT | By Steve Keller
Published October 29, 2025 at 12:08 PM EDT

Our first spotlight artist is Emilio Geremia. He is a freshman flight student at Florida Institute of Technology. He hails from Niagara Fall, Ontario, Canada. Here he is performing an original song entitled 'For The Books'.

Aawen is a new band based in Melbourne, Florida. The band consists of John on guitar, Kendall on lead vocals, Hunter on bass and back round vocals and Sara on drums. They describe their genre as "spooky alt rock". They are performing their 2 original songs "Howling" and "Resurrect Me".
Steve Keller
Steve Keller
The Host Of Keller Radio, Steve is the force behind the Space Coast Music Festival and is the touch stone for the music community in Brevard County.
