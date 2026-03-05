Phone Volunteers Needed for WFIT's Spring Fund Drive

WFIT's Spring Fund Drive is set for 10:00 am Saturday, March 14th, through Midnight Sunday, March 22nd. Get an insider's view of what happens during a fund drive by answering phones as our listeners call in with their pledge of support!

Interested? Signing up online is easy, just click here! Choose a time that works for you and join the elite ranks of our cherished volunteers. You can volunteer as an individual, with a friend, or as an organization representative. If you'd prefer to have us sign you up, e-mail us at volunteer@wfit.org or call 321-674-8950. We look forward to hearing from you!