Is 'The Acolyte' a Star Wars Force to be reckoned with?

By Glen Weldon,
Jeff YangJoelle MoniqueHafsa FathimaMike KatzifJessica Reedy
Published June 24, 2024 at 9:39 AM EDT
Amandla Stenberg as Mae in <em>The Acolyte. </em>
Lucasfilm Ltd.
/
Disney+
Amandla Stenberg as Mae in The Acolyte.

The new Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte is a murder mystery. Someone is killing great Jedi masters, and while we learn the killer's identity early on, the real mystery driving the series is why they're doing it. It stars Amandla Stenberg as Force-sensitive twins Osha and Mae, and Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae as Osha's former Jedi master. By the time it's finished its eight-episode run, The Acolyte may shed new light on the nature of the Force, and the hidden history of the Jedi.

Glen Weldon
Glen Weldon is a host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast. He reviews books, movies, comics and more for the NPR Arts Desk.
Jeff Yang
Joelle Monique
Hafsa Fathima
Mike Katzif
Jessica Reedy
