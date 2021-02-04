© 2021 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
WFIT Features

WFIT Celebrates International Clash Day

WFIT | By Todd Kennedy
Published February 4, 2021 at 11:40 AM EST
Legendary UK band The Clash used the power of music to share messages of peace, unity, anti-imperialism, anti-racism, poverty awareness, and freedom of expression. Tune in and become a part of International Clash Day 2021 on Friday, February 5th on Sound Waves from 10 -12. We're celebrating music as a tool for social consciousness, and a band that made it sound so good.

Spearheaded by KEXP in Seattle, WFIT joins radio stations and record stores world wide for #InternationalClashDay

WFIT Features
Todd Kennedy
Originally from Boston, Todd Kennedy began volunteering at WFIT 89.5 FM in 1992 as a late night jazz DJ. In 1998 he was hired as Director of Operations and in 2004 he became Program Director.
