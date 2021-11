Henryk Gorecki’s Symphony No. 3, subtitled the Symphony of Sorrowful Songs, was one of those out-of-left-field million-seller CDs when a recording with Dawn Uphaw, David Zinman,and the London Sinfonietta was released in 1992.

The work was scorned by several critics, but it obviously fell on many a receptive ear too. You can decide for yourself on this Sunday’s program.