Join WFIT for Public Radio Music Day!

Tune in to WFIT 89.5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Wednesday October 23rd, as we celebrate the 5th annual Public Radio Music Day!

Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration uniting public radio stations, music fans, artists, and other members of the music industry to recognize and spread the word about the special role noncommercial stations play in the music world locally and nationally.

This year’s theme – Bringing People Together: From Coast to Coast – highlights how music brings communities together through music discovery, music education, and support for local arts economies.

WFIT will be featuring music from bands such as R.E.M., The Revivalists, Lake Street Drive, and Indigo Girls. We will also have exclusive performances from local Space Coast bands like Vintage Trouble, Mangrove, ZZ Ward, and more!

*Be sure to stay tuned for exclusive content available on our website on the day of the event, featuring incredible performances from both local and national acts!*

