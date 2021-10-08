State Sanctions Brevard School Board

The Florida Board of Education voted to sanction Brevard County and seven others for defying the Department of Health rule that banned local mask mandates requiring a doctor's approval to opt out. The state board approved Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran's recommendation to dock the annual salaries of school board members from non-compliant counties, including Brevard. If they don't comply in 48 hours, Corcoran recommended each district be fined in an amount equal to the monthly salaries of board members. State funds equal to any federal grant funds awarded would also be withheld. Speaking during a state board of education conference call, Corcoran incorrectly said there is no evidence that masks prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools.

“Unsurprisingly, and as we have said all along, we are seeing no impact of forced masking in schools.”

Throughout the pandemic scientists have proven that masks do prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Prior to the meeting, Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said the state board of education is just doing whatever Governor Ron DeSantis wants them to do.

“This punishment is purely political, intended to intimidate, designed to prop up Governor DeSantis’ future presidential campaign and in no way is based on science of the masks in the classroom.”

Three school districts: Indian River, Hillsborough, and Sarasota counties, avoided being punished, by recently changing their school masking policies ahead of Thursday’s meeting.