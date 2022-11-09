Every evacuation order called ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole, so far

UPDATED: 11/9/22 at 11:11 a.m.

Tropical Storm Nicole is set to begin impacting Florida Wednesday, with tropical storm conditions continuing into Thursday. Counties in Florida have started calling evacuation orders and opening shelters as Nicole approaches. Find out if you reside in an evacuation zone here. You can also find if you live in a flood-prone area here. Note that different counties use different evacuation terminology, but regardless of whether a voluntary or mandatory evacuation is called for your area, emergency managers suggest you take the order seriously.

Local emergency information can be found on your county’s website. Visit the Florida Division of Emergency Management for statewide information: https://www.floridadisaster.org/info/nicole/

BREVARD COUNTY

Starting at 7 a.m. on 11/9, Voluntary Evacuations have been issued for:



Residents who live on the barrier islands, including areas from Kennedy Space Center south beaches, and Merritt Island

Residents in mobile homes or manufactured housing

Residences in low-lying, flood-prone areas

Any residents with special medical needs such as electrical dependence

Find shelters information here: http://www.brevardfl.gov/communications/viewrelease/9016

FLAGLER COUNTY

Starting at 3:30 p.m. on 11/9, Evacuations have been issued for:



Zone A

Mobile Homes/RVs

Low-lying areas

According to emergency management, those planning to evacuate should do so no later than Wednesday morning. Find shelter information here: https://www.flaglercounty.gov/departments/emergency-management/nicole-information/-fsiteid-1#!/

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

Voluntary Evacuations have been ordered for:



Areas East of U.S 1 (including the Barrier Islands)

Low-lying, flood prone areas

Residents with mobile homes or vulnerable housing

Persons with special medical needs

Find shelter information here: https://ircgov.com/emergencyservices/emergencymanagement/status.html

HIGHLANDS COUNTY

No evacuations have been ordered yet. Residents should continue to monitor communications from local officials for updates. However, one general population shelter has been opened.

Find shelter information here: https://www.highlandsfl.gov/departments/PublicSafety/stormupdates.php

MARTIN COUNTY

Starting at 8 a.m. on 11/9, Voluntary Evacuations have been ordered for:



Zone A

Zone B

Sewall’s Point

Manufactured and mobile homes

Low-lying areas

Find shelter Information here: https://www.martin.fl.us/Shelters

NASSAU COUNTY

Mandatory Evacuations have been ordered for:



Zone A

Zone D

Find shelter information here: https://www.onenassau.com/shelter-status/

PALM BEACH COUNTY

Starting at 7 a.m. on 11/9, Mandatory Evacuations have been ordered for:



Zone A

Zone B

Mobile homes

Barrier Islands

Low-lying areas

Find shelter information here: https://discover.pbcgov.org/publicsafety/dem/Pages/Hurricane.aspx

PUTNAM COUNTY

Evacuations have been ordered for:



Zone F

Emergency managers expect river surge will be similar to that of Hurricane Ian, so those in flood-prone areas should prepare accordingly. Shelters will open at 4 p.m. on 11/9. Find shelter information here: https://main.putnam-fl.com/?page_id=5852

ST. JOHNS COUNTY

Starting at 7 a.m. on 11/9, Voluntary Evacuations have been ordered for:



City of St. Augustine

City of St. Augustine Beach

Waterfront property

Flood-prone areas

Find shelter information here: http://www.sjcfl.us/Hurricane/index.aspx

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

Voluntary Evacuations have been ordered for:



Zone A

Zone B

Find shelter information here: https://www.stlucieco.gov/departments-and-services/public-safety/shelter-evacuation-info

VOLUSIA COUNTY

Starting at 10 a.m. on 11/9, Mandatory Evacuations have been ordered for:



East of the Intracoastal Waterway

All manufactured and mobile home dwellers east of Interstate 95

All low-lying areas and other areas prone to flooding

All campsites and RV recreational parks

Find shelter information here: https://www.volusia.org/news/news-releases.stml?portalProcess_dd_0_1_1=showPublicEvent&calendar_entry_id=85782