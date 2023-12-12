Todd Kennedy's Top 10 Albums Of 2023

What a year. Coming out of the pandemic, the music world rallied with new found freedom in 2023. New groups formed, old groups reformed and the music kept playing on WFIT. These are a few of my favorites that were in heavy rotation at my house this year.

Todd Kennedy

Friday Afternoons 12pm-2pm

1. Boygenius - The Record (Interscope)

Indie supergroup with Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers. Each artist contributes their own sound to make a rocking album of girl power. Also the recent EP The Rest is a nice addition to the collection.

2. The National - Laugh Track (4AD)

The second album The National released this year. Features Phoebe Bridgers and Rosanne Cash. Producer Tucker Martine adds a pristine sound.

3. Bully - Lucky For You (Sub Pop)

Alicia Bognanno turns up the amp to 11 for a rocking good time. Alicia could be Bob Mould’s long lost cousin with a guitar.

4. Slowdive - Everything Is Alive (Dead Oceans)

Neil Halstead & Co. delivers their fifth Slowdive album, one of their best. It’s not just for shoegazing.

5. Romy - Mid Air (XL Recordings)

The debut solo album from the vocalists of the XX, Romy recalls the dance pop sheen of Madonna.

6. Sufjan Stevens - Javelin (Asthmatic Kitty)

It’s been a while, but we have a new Sufjan album.

Tender, lovely folk music. The album is dedicated to his late parter Evan Richardson.

7. Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (Interscope Records)

Lana Del Rey describes the strange glamour of a crumbling American dream. Sweeping and layered production.

8. PJ Harvey - I Inside The Old Year Dying (Partisan)

A companion to her book Orlam, with themes of life, love, death and solace. Don’t miss PJ Harvey’s performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts.

9. Jungle - Volcano (AWAL)

The U.K dance collective grooves like an old soul record. Hit the dance floor.

10. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes

Jason is one of the greatest southern gothic music songwriters, telling stories of human struggles with hope and mercy.

