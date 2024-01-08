© 2024 WFIT
First US moon landing in decades launches from the Cape.

WFIT | By Rick Glasby
Published January 8, 2024 at 7:41 AM EST
United Launch Alliance

United Launch Alliance's new Vulcan rocket lifted off on time early on January 8th on its maiden flight from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The Vulcan is the successor to ULA’s Delta IV and Atlas V rockets. This morning’s payload was a lunar lander from Astrobotics Technology. It is slated to reach the moon in about a month and a half. In addition to the lunar lander, the Vulcan Centaur rocket carried human cremains on a memorial flight through interplanetary space.
Rick Glasby
Rick Glasby is a Broadcast Journalist at WFIT.
