First US moon landing in decades launches from the Cape.

United Launch Alliance's new Vulcan rocket lifted off on time early on January 8th on its maiden flight from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The Vulcan is the successor to ULA’s Delta IV and Atlas V rockets. This morning’s payload was a lunar lander from Astrobotics Technology. It is slated to reach the moon in about a month and a half. In addition to the lunar lander, the Vulcan Centaur rocket carried human cremains on a memorial flight through interplanetary space.