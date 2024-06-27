Watch: Biden and Trump face off in first 2024 presidential debate

The debate will air live starting at 9 p.m. ET via a CNN video embed posted below.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will face off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 general election on Thursday, June 27 at 9 p.m. in Atlanta.

The debate comes less than five months out from the Nov. 5 Election Day.

The debate will run for 90 minutes, and is being moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

Watch live here: