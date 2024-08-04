11am Sunday: Florida braces for strengthening Debby, life-threatening floods, surge

Versión en español abajo - Spanish version below

Tropical Storm Debby continues its trek northward and this morning the winds have increased to 60 mph. The National Hurricane Center highlights that the system has the potential to reach hurricane status by the time it makes landfall on Monday, likely in the morning. On Sunday the system will continue to travel mainly to the north, with a slight curvature to the northeast shortly after midnight. This turn to the northeast will make the storm slow down. We predict landfall will be in the morning, making it a very dangerous commute for those who still need to venture out in the morning for work.

By Monday at noon, Debby will be located about 20 miles inland just to the southeast of Tallahassee. This is when conditions start to get more dangerous, even with a storm that will be losing its windspeeds as it interacts with land, the heavy rains will be falling over the same places, for a prolonged period. According to Sunday morning’s forecast by the National Hurricane Center, the storm would move about 60 miles in 12 hours. This is when the largest rainfall will fall for North Florida and the eastern portion of the Panhandle. Central Florida can expect to receive up to 8 inches across its northern fringes, while cities like Orlando would stay closer to the 4-inch mark.

The biggest threat continues to be heavy rainfall across the eastern Panhandle and North Florida. There will be large differences in rainfall from North Florida through Central Florida, with a steep decrease as you move south. The highest risk for flash floods will be over the Big Bend and North Florida, where there are some areas where up to 12 inches could fall. As Debby inches closer to Florida, expect heavy rain bands to also cross the state and bring the threat for storms to be moving quickly through and some of these storms could have tornadoes embedded in them. The biggest threat for tornadoes will be on Sunday and through Monday morning from the Fort Myers area to Tampa through central Florida and covering from just east of Tallahassee to Jacksonville. Keep in mind that with the tornado risk, there is also the risk for some thunderstorms to produce gusty winds that can cause damage.

Hurricane-force winds will arrive on Monday for the Big Bend, a hurricane warning is in effect. Tropical storm force winds for the west coast of Florida.

Debby is still messy and large storm on Sunday. Its strongest winds are shifted to the east causing a big storm surge concern along Florida’s west coast. Two to 4 feet of surge is possible along the west central coast of Florida southward through Bonita Beach. Life-threatening storm surge along the Big Bend region and to the east of where the storm makes landfall. 6 to 10 feet of storm surge are not predicted from the Aucilla River through the northern portion of Big Bend.

Weather will quickly deteriorate throughout the day on Sunday along the Florida Peninsula. Please make sure you are ending your preparation soon, by noon at the latest. Pick up any loose objects from your patios, gardens, or balconies as they can become projectiles with any gusty winds pushing through. Do not drive through flooded roads, water could be deeper than it appears.

From Tuesday through Thursday Debby’s impacts will be greatly felt across South Carolina and eastern Georgia. Debby will be sitting over the same region for about 2 days, and at times it could remerge over the water for a breather and to gain more strength. From Savannah, Georgia through Charleston, South Carolina there could be over 20 inches of rain through next Thursday.

La tormenta tropical Debby continúa su viaje hacia el norte y esta mañana los vientos han aumentado a 60 mph. El Centro Nacional de Huracanes destaca que el sistema tiene el potencial de alcanzar el estado de huracán cuando toque tierra el lunes, probablemente por la mañana. El domingo el sistema seguirá desplazándose principalmente hacia el norte, con una ligera curvatura hacia el noreste poco después de la medianoche. Este giro hacia el noreste hará que la tormenta disminuya su velocidad. Predecimos que tocaremos tierra por la mañana, lo que lo convierte en un viaje muy peligroso para aquellos que todavía necesitan aventurarse a salir por la mañana para ir a trabajar.

El lunes al mediodía, Debby estará ubicada a unas 20 millas tierra adentro, justo al sureste de Tallahassee. Aquí es cuando las condiciones comienzan a volverse más peligrosas, incluso con una tormenta que irá perdiendo la velocidad del viento al interactuar con la tierra, las fuertes lluvias caerán en los mismos lugares, durante un período prolongado. Según el pronóstico del domingo por la mañana del Centro Nacional de Huracanes, la tormenta se desplazaría unas 60 millas en 12 horas. Aquí es cuando caerán las mayores precipitaciones en el norte de Florida y la parte oriental del Panhandle. Florida central puede esperar recibir hasta 8 pulgadas en su franja norte, mientras que ciudades como Orlando se mantendrían más cerca de la marca de 4 pulgadas.

La mayor amenaza sigue siendo las fuertes lluvias en el este del Panhandle y el norte de Florida. Habrá grandes diferencias en las precipitaciones desde el norte de Florida hasta el centro de Florida, con una fuerte disminución a medida que se avanza hacia el sur. El mayor riesgo de inundaciones repentinas se producirá en Big Bend y el norte de Florida, donde hay algunas áreas donde podrían caer hasta 12 pulgadas. A medida que Debby se acerca cada vez más a Florida, se espera que fuertes bandas de lluvia también crucen el estado y generen la amenaza de que las tormentas se muevan rápidamente y algunas de estas tormentas podrían tener tornados incrustados. La mayor amenaza de tornados será el domingo y hasta el lunes por la mañana desde el área de Fort Myers hasta Tampa a través del centro de Florida y cubriendo desde el este de Tallahassee hasta Jacksonville. Tenga en cuenta que, junto con el riesgo de tornados, también existe el riesgo de que algunas tormentas produzcan ráfagas de viento que pueden causar daños.

Los vientos huracanados llegarán el lunes al Big Bend; hay un aviso de huracán vigente. Vientos con fuerza de tormenta tropical para la costa oeste de Florida.

Debby sigue desordenada y con una gran tormenta el domingo. Sus vientos más fuertes se desplazan hacia el este, provocando una gran preocupación por marejadas ciclónicas a lo largo de la costa oeste de Florida. Es posible que haya un aumento de entre dos y cuatro pies a lo largo de la costa central oeste de Florida hacia el sur a través de Bonita Beach. Marejada ciclónica potencialmente mortal a lo largo de la región de Big Bend y al este de donde la tormenta toca tierra. No se pronostican entre 6 y 10 pies de marejada ciclónica desde el río Aucilla hasta la parte norte de Big Bend.

El tiempo se deteriorará rápidamente a lo largo del día del domingo en la península de Florida. Asegúrese de finalizar su preparación pronto, a más tardar al mediodía. Recoja cualquier objeto suelto de sus patios, jardines o balcones, ya que pueden convertirse en proyectiles con las ráfagas de viento que los atraviesan. No conduzca por caminos inundados, el agua podría ser más profunda de lo que parece.

Del martes al jueves, los impactos de Debby se sentirán mucho en Carolina del Sur y el este de Georgia. Debby estará sentada sobre la misma región durante aproximadamente 2 días y, en ocasiones, podría volver a emerger sobre el agua para tomar un respiro y ganar más fuerza. Desde Savannah, Georgia hasta Charleston, Carolina del Sur podría haber más de 20 pulgadas de lluvia hasta el próximo jueves.

