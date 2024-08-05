Blog: Debby enters Florida, heavy rainfall, tornado risk

Versión en español abajo - Spanish version below

8 a.m. update

Hurricane Debby is now inland and maximum sustained winds have decreased to 75 mph. It will continue ¨weaken¨as far as its winds, but the heavy rainfall is here to stay across much of Florida through South Carolina during the next few days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles.

Damage from #Debby on Harbor Dr. at Caspersen Beach. Roadway is closed to vehicles. pic.twitter.com/CaqeB6QQ4x — City of Venice, FL (@CityofVeniceFL) August 5, 2024

7 a.m. update

Hurricane Debby has officially made landfall near Steinhatchee, Florida at 7 a.m. Monday August 5, 2024. t is making its turn to the northeast, now moving north-northeast at 10mph. A slow down is expected.

6 a.m. update

Debby became a hurricane Sunday night. It has traveled northward losing a bit of speed, now at 10 mph. Debby is set to make landfall within the next hour or two near the Big Bend region in Florida. The hurricane will degrade as it moves over land, but the biggest concern is the slow movement it will have, traveling below 10mph on Monday. The torrential rains will be parked over North Florida, with some strong winds too. Central Florida can expect rainbands to continue, the bands could have embedded thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes, especially in the morning hours. A tornado watch is in effect until 4 p.m. Monday.

High rainfall is happening and is expected to continue adding to amounts already high in some spots. Flash floods are probable. A swath of 10 to 12 inches across the eastern Panhandle through North Florida. Central Florida, including the Tampa Bay area, could get between 6 to 8 inches of rain.

Storm surge will continue to be a concern across the Big Bend and the West Coast as the winds are onshore and will stay this way for the majority of Monday. Up to 10 feet are possible across the Big Bend and up to 6 feet across parts of west Florida. Across the Big Bend near Cedar Key to the Stainhatchee River entrance, high tide times will happen between 2 and 3 p.m. In the Clearwater area, high times are around 1 p.m.

Check back often, we will update this article throughout the day with the latest weather information about Debby.

————————————-

Actualización a las 8 a.m.

El huracán Debby se encuentra ahora tierra adentro y los vientos máximos sostenidos han disminuido a 75 mph. Seguirá "debilitándose" en lo que respecta a sus vientos, pero las fuertes lluvias se mantendrán en gran parte de Florida y Carolina del Sur durante los próximos días.

Los vientos con fuerza de huracán se extienden hasta 25 millas desde el centro y los vientos con fuerza de tormenta tropical se extienden hasta 140 millas.

Actualización a las 7 a.m.

El huracán Debby tocó tierra oficialmente cerca de Steinhatchee, Florida, a las 7 a. m. del lunes 5 de agosto de 2024. Está haciendo su giro hacia el noreste y ahora se mueve hacia el norte-noreste a 10 mph. Se espera una desaceleración.

Actualización a las 6 a.m.

Debby se convirtió en huracán el domingo por la noche. Ha viajado hacia el norte perdiendo un poco de velocidad, ahora a 10 mph. Debby tocará tierra dentro de la próxima hora o dos cerca de la región de Big Bend en Florida. El huracán se degradará a medida que se mueva sobre la tierra, pero la mayor preocupación es el movimiento lento que tendrá, viajando a menos de 10 mph el lunes. Las lluvias torrenciales se estancarán sobre el norte de Florida, con algunos vientos fuertes también. Florida central puede esperar que continúen las bandas de lluvia, las bandas podrían tener tormentas eléctricas incorporadas que podrían producir tornados, especialmente en las horas de la mañana. Un aviso de tornado está vigente hasta las 4 p.m. del lunes.

Se están produciendo fuertes lluvias y se espera que sigan sumándose a las cantidades ya altas en algunos lugares. Es probable que se produzcan inundaciones repentinas. Una franja de 10 a 12 pulgadas a través del este de Panhandle hasta el norte de Florida. Florida central, incluida el área de la Bahía de Tampa, podría recibir entre 6 y 8 pulgadas de lluvia.

La marejada ciclónica seguirá siendo una preocupación en Big Bend y la costa oeste, ya que los vientos soplarán desde tierra y se mantendrán así durante la mayor parte del lunes. Es posible que se produzcan mareas de hasta 10 pies en Big Bend y de hasta 6 pies en partes del oeste de Florida. En Big Bend, cerca de Cedar Key hasta la entrada del río Stainhatchee, las mareas altas se producirán entre las 2 y las 3 p. m. En el área de Clearwater, las mareas altas se producirán alrededor de la 1 p. m.

Vuelva a consultar este artículo con frecuencia, ya que lo actualizaremos durante el día con la información meteorológica más reciente sobre Debby.