Rafael quickly strengthening, these are the impacts to Florida

Versión es español abajo

Tropical storm Rafael continues to gain strength and is on the verge of becoming a category one hurricane as it approaches the Cayman Islands. It is possible that Rafael will undergo rapid certification between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening, and it could be a category 2 hurricane as it nears the Isle of Youth in Cuba and the western portion of Cuba on Wednesday.

Rafael will be passing over Western Cuba on Wednesday afternoon. Friction with the terrain will likely weekend the hurricane, but it is still likely that the storm will remain a hurricane as it enters the eastern Gulf of Mexico. The hurricane is currently moving at 15 mph. By Wednesday night, Rafael will start to slow down as it temporarily shifts to the west around the southwestern periphery of the high-pressure system that will keep the center of Rafael well away from Florida. The relatively slow movement will allow Rafael to travel over the small spot of the Gulf current. This area of warm temperatures will allow Rafael to remain as a hurricane at least until Friday afternoon. By Friday evening, Rafael will likely start making a northward and weaken rapidly. The system will move over much colder waters and toward strong wind shear as it approaches the central Gulf coast. This will choke Rafael's convection, but there will still be some winds. Rafael will likely land in southern Louisiana on Sunday afternoon as a tropical storm with little rain and some wind gusts.

A tropical storm warning affects the middle and lower keys of Florida.

Rafael rain bands will arrive in the Lower and Middle Keys on Wednesday. The rain bands could contain embedded storms, some of which could rotate, posing a risk of tornados.

For Florida, the good news is that Rafael will be turning Westward — away from Florida. Still, plenty of moisture will arrive on the peninsula between Wednesday and Thursday, bringing periods of heavy rains affecting much of Florida. These showers and storms could create some flooding, mainly across the Keys, Southwest Florida, and to a lesser but still present extent, across west central Florida through the Panhandle. We will have rainfall approximates on Wednesday. Winds will remain gusty across much of Florida, mainly coming from the southeast and then from the South once Rafael enters the Gulf.

Rafael se fortalece rápidamente, estos son los impactos en Florida

Rafael podría convertirse en un huracán de categoría 2 a medida que se acerca a Cuba; es probable que pierda velocidad una vez que cruce el Golfo de México.

La tormenta tropical Rafael sigue ganando fuerza y está a punto de convertirse en un huracán de categoría uno a medida que se acerca a las Islas Caimán. Es posible que Rafael se certifique rápidamente entre la noche del martes y la noche del miércoles, y podría convertirse en un huracán de categoría 2 a medida que se acerca a la Isla de la Juventud en Cuba y a la parte occidental de Cuba el miércoles.

Rafael pasará por el oeste de Cuba el miércoles por la tarde. La fricción con el terreno probablemente frenará al huracán, pero aún es probable que la tormenta siga siendo un huracán a medida que ingrese al este del Golfo de México. El huracán se mueve actualmente a 15 mph. Para la noche del miércoles, Rafael comenzará a disminuir su velocidad a medida que se desplace temporalmente hacia el oeste alrededor de la periferia suroeste del sistema de alta presión que mantendrá el centro de Rafael lejos de Florida. El movimiento relativamente lento permitirá que Rafael viaje sobre el pequeño punto de la corriente del Golfo. Esta área de temperaturas cálidas permitirá que Rafael permanezca como huracán al menos hasta la tarde del viernes. El viernes por la tarde, Rafael probablemente comenzará a moverse hacia el norte y se debilitará rápidamente. El sistema se moverá sobre aguas mucho más frías y hacia una fuerte cizalladura del viento a medida que se acerca a la costa central del Golfo. Esto ahogará la convección de Rafael, pero aún habrá algunos vientos. Es probable que Rafael toque tierra en el sur de Luisiana el domingo por la tarde como una tormenta tropical con poca lluvia y algunas ráfagas de viento.

Un aviso de tormenta tropical afecta a los cayos medios e inferiores de Florida.

Las bandas de lluvia de Rafael llegarán a los cayos medios e inferiores el miércoles. Las bandas de lluvia podrían contener tormentas incrustadas, algunas de las cuales podrían rotar, lo que representa un riesgo de tornados.

Para Florida, la buena noticia es que Rafael girará hacia el oeste, alejándose de Florida. Aún así, llegará mucha humedad a la península entre el miércoles y el jueves, lo que traerá períodos de fuertes lluvias que afectarán gran parte de Florida. Estas lluvias y tormentas podrían crear algunas inundaciones, principalmente en los cayos, el suroeste de Florida y, en menor medida, pero aún presente, en el centro oeste de Florida hasta el Panhandle. Tendremos precipitaciones aproximadas el miércoles. Los vientos permanecerán racheados en gran parte de Florida, principalmente provenientes del sureste y luego del sur una vez que Rafael ingrese al Golfo.