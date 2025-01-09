A polar vortex plunges temps Statewide, with the coldest weather Thursday AM

Millions of Floridians are feeling the big chill this week after multiple cold fronts prompted freeze warnings, weather advisories, wind chills advisories and more across many parts of the Sunshine state.

Temperatures in. Florida below 60 degrees is officially a Florida #WinterStorm pic.twitter.com/n4873xKO4U — ScottW (@jswtreeman) January 5, 2025

Much of the country is experiencing a polar vortex this week, including Florida. A polar vortex is a stream of cold air that normally spins around the poles high in the stratosphere. The phenomenon blasts Arctic air across part of North America and can disrupt weather patterns.

Photo via NOAA

Thursday morning lows for the Panhandle and parts of north Florida are expected in the mid to upper 20’s with freeze warnings and/or cold weather advisories in effect as well.

1 of 3 — Screenshot 2025-01-08 at 11.13.37 PM.png 2 of 3 — Screenshot 2025-01-08 at 11.07.35 PM.png 3 of 3 — Screenshot 2025-01-08 at 11.47.09 PM.png

Wind chills in this region could drop to the teens and lows 20s, posing a significant threat to people and property. Frost and freeze conditions are expected to impact crops, outdoor plants, and plumbing systems.

In central Florida, the coldest temps will be from 4am-9am Thursday morning. Several inland counties will also experience several hours of freezing temperatures.

1 of 2 — Screenshot 2025-01-08 at 11.09.27 PM.png 2 of 2 — FL Cold Advisory.png

Floridians in affected areas should continue to take cold weather precautions to protect themselves, their pets, and their property from potential cold weather hazards.

FEMA reminds pet and livestock owners to cover or bring in tender plants. It’s also important to make sure outdoor animals have adequate shelter during this cold weather.

🐈 Keep your furry friends safe this winter!



If it's ❄️cold❄️ outside, bring your pets indoors. If you have to take them outside, make sure they're bundled up to keep them warm.



Learn more about pet preparedness: https://t.co/YrpOAtnuVm pic.twitter.com/GlgCu53Fx9 — FEMA Region 2 (@femaregion2) January 8, 2025

And in south Florida, a Cold Weather Advisory is in effect from 5am-9am for Glades and Hendry counties.

🥶 1/8/25: Freeze warnings are in effect in parts of Northeast & Central FL through Thursday. Cold weather advisories are present as far south as Lake Okeechobee!



➡️Follow all orders by local officials

➡️ Remember to dress in warm layers & reduce exposure pic.twitter.com/iG59T1UrqG — FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) January 8, 2025

The rest of south Florida can expect unseasonable chilly temps as well, but no record lows are expected Thursday morning.

⚠️A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 5-9 AM tomorrow morning in Glades & Hendry Co. There are cold wind chills as low as 32F expected. Cooler temperatures are expected across all of South FL w/ breezy winds making temperatures feel even cooler overnight into the early AM. pic.twitter.com/tmobYPNGqe — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 8, 2025

Families and neighbors are encouraged to check on elderly or vulnerable individuals to ensure their safety during this cold snap.