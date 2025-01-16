Another polar vortex is headed to Florida, with an Arctic blast to follow

If you thought last week was cold, hold onto your hot lattes and be ready to bundle up as ( another ) winter storm is forecast to plunge arctic air deep into the Deep South by early next week.

The most unusually cold air in the Northern Hemisphere will descend into the United States from this weekend into next week.



A lobe of the polar vortex -like a jellyfish tentacle- will sting the country with dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills. pic.twitter.com/2VYRDAuvAl — Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) January 15, 2025

January has already been colder than average in most states east of the Rocky Mountains for the first time in two years and now, more frigid air is coming. This next winter storm will bring rain and possibly some brutally cold air by the early next week.

The polar vortex is an enormous ring of powerful winds spinning above the North Pole. It normally circles the Arctic and it typically stays contained by a strong jet stream, but when this ring of frigid arctic air becomes unstable as the jet stream weakens, which allows the cold arctic air to spill southward into the lower 48.

The first blast of winter weather from the polar vortex arrived in Florida on January 6th, 2025. During that week the vortex fueled a winter storm that dumped snow and ice across several southeastern states and brought below-freezing temperatures to much of north and central Florida. It brought crisp and unseasonably chilly temps to the rest of Florida as well.

The cold has arrived and it will be with us for most of the week! Wind chills will drop into the 15-20 degree range tonight into early Tuesday morning. Highs on Tuesday will not climb out of the 40s and we'll be right back into the 20s for lows Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/mPOvb8vb4B — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) January 6, 2025

This polar vortex swept across the country bringing dangerous snow, ice, and wind to millions of Americans. It also disrupted flights, closed schools, and impacting several major U.S. cities.

Florida polar vortex forecast: Arctic blast could strike as south as Miami https://t.co/Y8gyVJ8OGH #PolarVortex in #Miami 2025? — Arthur Denchfield (@floridaknight36) January 3, 2025

According to National Weather Service forecasters, "the southern lobe of the Polar Vortex” will generate a much more significant, frigid cold Arctic Blast that will graze across Canada and the United States through the second half of January. The disturbance in the Polar Vortex aloft will establish extreme cold conditions. Temperatures are forecast to plunge into a deep freeze, pushing 30-40 degrees below normal for tens of millions of people across North America. Brutally cold days and locally historic low temperatures are in the forecast for many parts of the eastern U.S. and possibly parts of Florida.

It's important to remember that the forecast and the modeling data are still being fine tuned. So make sure you check your local forecast often as we head into the weekend.

A plausible scenario (ICON model) with this polar vortex episode may be stronger high pressure into Southeast pushing colder air further south.



Too cold and dry for precipitation in Atlanta. Instead, it snows along I-10 from New Orleans to Pensacola and Tallahassee. 😬 pic.twitter.com/YgNYymcMyX — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) January 16, 2025

With the evolution of this system still several days away, it's still too early to say how cold it will get in the Sunshine state. But for now, here is what you can expect:

North Florida:

North Florida can expect slightly warmer temperatures for the rest of this week before the arctic blast hits the area early next week. Warmer weather with some rain is expected across North Florida this weekend, followed by the possibility of widespread freezes Jan. 21-22

Temperatures will rise to the upper 60’s by Friday. Lows will remain cold, hovering between the upper-30s to mid-40s before jumping up to the mid-50s on Friday. On Sunday, the coldest temperatures of the season will plunge cold arctic air into the northern parts of Florida and drop temperatures into the mid to upper 20’s. Coastal communities will be closer to 30 degrees.

🌧️A more mild & rainy weekend is incoming as a cold front approaches. Rain & isolated thunderstorms are expected Saturday through Sunday, with much colder air coming in early next week. 🥶#flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/B0Ckl61jVN — NWS Jacksonville (@NWSJacksonville) January 15, 2025

Central Florida:

Moisture will begin to increase across Central and South Florida ahead of the next approaching front this weekend. The presence of abundant cloud cover and rain will keep overnight temperatures more mild, with lows in the 50s and 60s throughout Central Florida.

South Florida:

Starting Saturday, southerly winds take hold and temperatures become warmer. Plan for highs around 80 degrees. This cold front should start to approach South Florida on Sunday. Until then, expect a mild forecast with daytime highs in the uppers 70s to lower 80s for South Florida and the Keys.