Strong to severe storms for parts of Florida on Sunday and Monday

A high-pressure system located over the Mid-Atlantic will continue to bring winds from the South across the entire Peninsula. The winds can sometimes be intense so that small craft advisories will be in place due to rough seas. The wind also brings lots of humidity and warmth. Plenty of clouds will be present, and they could limit the temperatures from soaring. Still, highs will be in the afternoon in the low to mid-80s across most of Florida.

Damaging winds could develop with some isolated storms on Sunday afternoon and evening across the eastern portion of Central and North Florida.

Sunday's risk for severe weather

The highest risk for severe weather will stay between Central and Northeast Florida on Sunday afternoon, including the coast from Melbourne to Jacksonville. Strong to severe storms will likely develop in the afternoon into the early evening, where there could be small hail and damaging wind gusts of at least 58 mph, and we can't rule out the risk of tornadoes developing as well.

Severe storms will threaten the Panhandle on Monday and North Florida, although more isolated.

Monday's risk moves in with the proximity of the next cold front

A cold front will inch closer to Florida on Monday. This cold front is associated with the large low-pressure system traveling over the Great Lakes. After developing severe weather across the Tennessee and Ohio River Valleys on Sunday, a wide area with the chance of severe storms developing will extend from the Florida Panhandle through the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast Monday afternoon into the evening. This front will also create an opportunity for flash flooding across the panhandle.

With the storms moving late on Monday, some flash floods could develop through Tuesday morning.

The storms moving through will increase the chance for flash floods across the Peninsula between Monday and Tuesday morning. Please drive safely and avoid any flooded areas on Tuesday morning.

Dry air will remain well north of Florida as the front will not make it through the state and the winds from the south will continue.

This cold front will not push through the Peninsula. It is weakening, and high pressure will continue to bring a southerly flow after Tuesday. Expect the moisture to stay in place, but not as moist as the weekend. There will be more periods of sunshine after Tuesday, with temperatures staying above average for this time of the year.

It will be a wet Sunday for the Peninsula, and a cold front will inch closer to the Panhandle on Monday and Tuesday morning.

The winds will remain strong on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you are heading to the beach, check any advisories that might be in place. There could be a rip current risk in effect. The seas and waves could be on the higher sides, making conditions dangerous for small boats.