Florida Panhandle: Numerous severe storms, possibly with strong tornadoes

Be ready, it will be a stormy Monday afternoon for the Panhandle through North Florida. The strongest severe thunderstorms will be moving west to east across the Panhandle this afternoon into this evening. There’s a chance for severe thunderstorms to develop damaging wind gusts of at least 70 mph as they push from Pensacola through Tallahassee along the I-10 corridor, as well as the threat of large hail and a few strong tornadoes.

The storms entered the extreme western portion of the Panhandle by noon on Monday and will continue throughout the afternoon. Here's where not only the severe threat exists, but also where there is the highest potential for flooding, mainly west of Tallahassee through Pensacola. The line of storms will continue to push east, but there will still be a few lingering storms even by 6 p.m. around Panama City Beach. Tallahassee will also experience strong to severe thunderstorms, especially after 2 p.m. As the line moves east, storms could arrive in the Jacksonville area by 6 p.m.

The storms are associated with a front that will continue to lose speed; therefore, expect the clouds to linger through much of the evening. A few showers could still affect the I-10 between Tallahassee and Jacksonville by Tuesday morning. We do not expect severe thunderstorms on Tuesday morning, but a few isolated storms could still affect the Panhandle through North Florida.

Remember that the Panhandle is at an "enhanced" risk for severe thunderstorms between Monday afternoon and evening. This means there’s high confidence that severe weather might affect the region with damaging winds and large hail. Strong tornadoes, at least EF2, are possible.

There is a threat of some minor flooding from Tallahassee to Pensacola.

Make sure to have at least three ways of receiving Weather alerts. Remember, if you hear thunder, you are close enough to be stroked by it. When thunder roars, go indoors.

If a tornado warning is issued at your location, the safest place is the lower level of your home in the most central room away from windows. This is usually a pantry, bathroom, or closet. Limit your time outdoors today, and it’s always a good idea if you have one especially for the kids to have a bike helmet nearby. If you’re put under a tornado warning, make sure you go to your safe place in your home and take that helmet with you. Also bring shoes with you. These tips help in case there is damage in your area. Once you come out, your feet will stay safe, and your head will be protected.

