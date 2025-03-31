Severe storms possible to start the week, threats & timing

Florida starts the workweek with the chance for storms, some of which can turn severe. The wind will continue to inject moisture and warmth for the Peninsula, which could help it become unstable enough in the afternoon and develop severe storms, especially along South Florida, Central Florida, and eastward. Most storm activity should move from the south to the north and then to the east. Along the Panhandle, another feature will initiate the thunderstorms: a front that will push storms from west to east, mainly in the afternoon.

A line of severe storms will move through the Panhandle during the afternoon and afternoon storms will build across South Florida northward along the Turnpike and surroundings.

This front is not expected to go through Florida. It will retract, and a high-pressure system will slowly migrate westward, bringing more stable weather conditions from Tuesday. The south-southeasterly flow will continue; therefore, expect warm temperatures and high humidity to stay present throughout the week, making temperatures feel warmer.

Heavy rainfall capable of producing flash floods will be confined to the extreme western portion of the Panhandle on Monday.

South Florida

Record rainfall was established in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday after 2.26 inches in the afternoon. Still, even more impressive rainfall was set in Miami Beach with over 7 inches of rain, and Kendall, west of Miami, received 7.93 inches, most of it falling between 3 and 6 p.m. On Monday, there will be the risk for some isolated severe storms, mainly in the afternoon hours, some of which could turn severe, developing damaging winds and torrential rainfall again. Any rain that falls could quickly develop flooding as the ground is saturated. Please drive safely in the afternoon, especially during the evening commute. Showers and storms will diminish after sunset.