Florida's Easter Weekend: warming, fire weather, rip & marine hazards for many

The cold front cleared the state late on Wednesday evening, and Thursday will be a transitional day as the winds slowly shift with the high-pressure system, which will also move eastward. The repositioning of the high-pressure system will bring winds from the east throughout the weekend and for much of the following week.

East winds will continue through the weekend, strong at times for South Florida.

The week ends with elevated fire danger across Central and Southwest Florida. The humidity will be very low, and there will be gusty winds. This is a bad combination for any fires that get started, as they can quickly become uncontrollable. Please avoid burns, fires, and anything that can cause a spark. Although humidity levels are expected to increase in South Florida over the weekend, the fire danger will remain moderate across Central Florida, from the Orlando area to the Space Coast. Residents are advised to avoid burns. The breeze will stay put throughout the weekend across the Peninsula and windier across the Keys. Across the marine areas in the Florida Keys, winds could reach 25 knots. Winds will stay stronger from South Florida over the weekend.

Rip current risk.

Along the east coast of Florida, there will be the risk of rip currents, due to the easterly winds all weekend. Stay out of the water, and if you do get in, swim near a lifeguard. For the Panhandle coast, there will be a moderate risk of rip currents on Saturday, which will increase to a high risk on Sunday, as southerly winds hit the coastline. Seas could also be elevated in this area on Sunday. Remember that if you get caught in a rip current, it's crucial to stay calm. Rip currents don't pull you underwater; they take you away from the shore, and eventually the current subsides. Once the current diminishes, you can swim back toward the coast diagonally.

Warming up for Easter Weekend.

Temperatures will increase as high pressure is in place. The near-average temperatures will continue along the east coast as the winds will be coming straight from the Atlantic. Still, as the winds travel over land, the air warms, and warmer conditions prevail in western Florida. From Naples to the Tampa Bay area, temperatures will be hotter, likely reaching the 90s on Friday and the low 90s on Saturday. For the Panhandle, highs will stay around the mid-80s, while evenings will be between the upper 50s and low-60s.

Clouds will increase at the start of next week, but we still expect mostly dry weather to persist. As the winds continue straight from the east along Florida's East Coast, shallow pockets of moisture could move ashore, coming to areas along I-95 starting Monday. This could produce a stray shower or two, with a low chance for a quick storm.

