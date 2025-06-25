Remembering Paul Chapman

WFIT Speaks: Tribute to Paul Chapman Steve Keller talks with the family, friends, and colleagues of Paul Chapman. Listen • 31:25

Paul moved to Brevard in the '80s and spent most of his days here. He may have traveled the world over many times, but he always considered Brevard his home all the way up to his death in 2020. We will share stories, music, and memories of Paul Chapman all the way leading up to Saturday, June 28th, when we commemorate the fifth anniversary of his passing and the memorial concert happening at Nomads Canteen in EGAD.

For those who knew Paul, hopefully this is a trip down memory lane; for those of you who did not, this is an education in how truly inspired he was with Brevard and how lucky we were to have him.

