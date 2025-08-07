WFIT Operational Changes

Dear Listener,

As you know, federal and state funding have been eliminated for public radio and television stations. Sadly, this new reality translates to a $240,000 budget reduction for WFIT. While we have been diligent in raising additional funds while simultaneously economizing where we can, this funding loss is just too big to absorb without adjusting station operations—just as so many other stations across the nation are doing as well.

To meet this shortfall, we must reduce three staff positions. We don’t make this change lightly or without deep reflection and consideration. These changes affect some programming and fundraising. Other members of our staff will handle fundraising activities to ensure we continue to raise the support needed to continue operations, but local programming will be affected. This staff reduction includes a combination of retirement and reassignment to other parts of the university.

While portions of our local morning programming will be discontinued, we are resolute in our commitment to Brevard County and the Space Coast and will be exploring cost effective ways to realign our programming with the current economic reality. We will continue our Public Service Announcement program so local nonprofits can reach you about their missions and events. NPR News will continue to air each morning and afternoon. None of our specialty music programs are affected, and we appreciate the small but mighty team of volunteers who make this signature programming possible.

To be clear, we are not closing the doors on this important asset. WFIT has a 50-year-long proud tradition of serving this community, and it remains our privilege to continue doing so. With your ongoing support—now more than ever—we look forward to continuing that legacy.

Sincerely,

Stephen Yasko

General Manager