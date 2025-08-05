Flash flood risk continues for the Florida Panhandle & North Florida

A series of low-pressure systems along with a stationary front will continue to meander closer by and extend over the Panhandle much of the week. As the stationary front stays put, low-pressure systems will also move through the area, bringing enough instability to develop prolific storms and seemingly endless rounds of rain across the area, including North Florida.

North Florida remains active across the north, including the panhandle, where there could be some flooding and even a marginal chance for flash floods through Thursday. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/a3NwXEmNX3 — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) August 5, 2025

Slight risk of flash floods will continue across the Panhandle on Wednesday, mainly from Marianna through Pensacola. While the risk moves eastward, it also diminishes a category. On Thursday, the Jacksonville area has a slight chance of flash floods. For Friday into Saturday, the possibility of flash floods returns for a stretch of North Florida, from Jacksonville through the Big Bend.

Rainfall will range between 2 and 4 inches along parts of the I-10 corridor and I-75 through Gainesville. The Jacksonville area and surroundings could also experience rainfall of up to 4 inches, with some isolated areas getting over 5 inches through Friday night.

Although there are no flood watches, the ground will be very saturated after Monday's rounds of rain. Flooding in some areas could occur, and there will be the typical flood-prone areas that would be at risk for more flooding through the end of this week and possibly through the weekend. Flood advisories might be placed in effect, so make sure to stay weather-aware and avoid flooded streets. Remember, turn around, don't drone. Six inches of water could cause your vehicle stall, and 12 inches of water could make your vehicle float.

The tropics are active.

From the same area that continues to bring heavy rains to northern Florida, a low-pressure system will emerge into the Atlantic, and here it has a chance to develop into a tropical system. If this were to happen, it would likely be by the end of this week or during the weekend.

If a system develops, it will not be a concern to Florida as it will likely move, hugging the coast of the Carolinas, away from Florida.

Although the tropics are active, Florida remains under NO tropical threat, just typical summer activity for the Peninsula and heavier rounds of rain for the northern region of Florida.

The primary concern for Florida will be the typical afternoon thunderstorms that will continue to develop over the weekend. All the rain will be falling over overly saturated grounds, which will enhance the potential for flooding.