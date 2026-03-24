© 2026 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cold weather and Colds: the Winter myth explained

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published March 24, 2026 at 12:15 AM EDT

It’s one of the most common warnings we hear every winter — bundle up, or you’ll catch a cold. But the science behind winter illness tells a slightly different story.

Florida Storms meteorologist Leslie Hudson explains why cold weather itself isn’t actually what makes us sick.

https://youtu.be/t7pC5ojPkwY

While winter brings more coughs and runny noses, doctors say it’s not the cold causing illness—it’s how we gather and share indoor air this time of year.
Tags
Weather
Leslie Hudson
See stories by Leslie Hudson