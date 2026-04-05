Central Florida will remain soggy this week; thunderstorms, flood risk

Florida is expected to receive some much-needed rainfall at the start of this week. The state is currently experiencing its worst drought since records began in 2000. As April arrives, we are beginning to see a seasonal transition in rainfall patterns across the region.

Check it out, Florida! We will start the week with some rain (much-needed) as a cold front moves south slowly. Don't expect temps to drop; just expect instability to linger through the middle of the week. pic.twitter.com/8RZqkJlvHd — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) April 5, 2026

Many areas across Florida are dealing with significant rainfall deficits. Locations from Tallahassee to Jacksonville have recorded deficits exceeding 12 inches over the past six months, with Tallahassee itself nearing a 10-inch shortfall during that same period.

April can sometimes bring surprises. While drought conditions have also expanded across South Florida, rainfall remains below normal here as well. Although March brought more rain than November, December, January, and February combined, the region is still running a deficit overall.

While the recent pattern has been overly wet... March's total rainfall is the real story in Fort Lauderdale. pic.twitter.com/coeMhOKT8E — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) April 2, 2026

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n recent years, South Florida has experienced notable torrential rain events. One of the most significant occurred in 2023, particularly in the Fort Lauderdale area. A slow-moving low-pressure system, combined with additional moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, led to extreme rainfall across eastern Broward County. Over a roughly 12-hour period, more than 25 inches of rain fell in Fort Lauderdale, with over 21 inches recorded in Dania Beach. This historic event caused severe flooding and forced the closure of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Events like this serve as reminders that, under the right atmospheric setup, conditions can quickly shift from severe deficits to significant surpluses. While a single torrential event can make a dent in drought conditions, consistent and steady rainfall is what’s truly needed for long-term relief—without triggering flash flooding.

When the ground becomes extremely dry, it hardens and loses its ability to absorb water efficiently. As a result, heavy rainfall over a short period cannot drain properly, increasing the risk of flash flooding.

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Central Florida Outlook

Central Florida will remain unsettled and soggy, not just at the start of the week but throughout it. A weakening cold front will linger close enough to the region to keep rain chances elevated, especially through the middle of the week.

On Monday, there may be some periods of sunshine, particularly between 9 AM and 1 PM. By the afternoon, the front will begin to sag closer from the north, and with sufficient daytime heating, scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop. Some storms could produce frequent lightning, especially along the I-4 corridor and toward the Space Coast, with isolated stronger cells moving through.

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Storm activity may persist into Monday evening as the front continues to approach. By Tuesday, expect more widespread showers and downpours, with thunderstorm activity becoming more concentrated farther south, particularly from Port St. Lucie to Cape Coral.

Keep in mind that these downpours and storms are falling on areas experiencing an extreme drought. There is a chance for isolated flash floods between Monday and Tuesday from Lake Okeechobee through the Palm Coast, including the greater Orlando area. Please stay away from flooded roads. Rainfall between Monday and Wednesday could range from 3 to 5 inches across inland areas through the Space Coast and south of Orlando. Some isolated spots over 5 inches.

Flash flooding safety.

High temperatures across Central Florida on Monday will reach the mid to upper 80s. Cooler conditions are expected on Tuesday due to increased cloud cover and rain, with highs in the low to mid 70s. By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures should moderate slightly, ranging between 77°F and 80°F from Orlando to Tampa.

