EF0 tornado hits South Florida's neighborhood, no injuries reported

After a very dry season, storms have returned with Ben. This week has been very wet—Wednesday, April 8, is the third-wettest day in Miami since Thanksgiving, and Tuesday was the fourth-wettest day since Thanksgiving.

A severe thunderstorm moved through northern Miami-Dade and southern Broward counties earlier this afternoon.



Please tag us at @NWSMiami with any reports of wind damage or hail. https://t.co/h9wwREfJtP — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) April 7, 2026

This week continues to produce records and interesting events. In the Palm Springs North neighborhood of Miami-Dade County, a tornado touched down Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service evaluated damage left by a thunderstorm that formed along the northern portion of Miami-Dade County, crossing I-75 and the Turnpike. The storm produced a short-lived EF0 tornado in the Palm Springs North community. Estimated peak winds were 85 mph, and it had a track of about half a mile.

CONFIRMED TORNADO: The NWS surveyed the Palm Springs North Community today & confirmed a brief EF-0 touched down on Tuesday afternoon. They determined this based off damage to power poles, trees, fences, and signs. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/blLUzpCCof — Shane Hinton (@MakeItRainShane) April 8, 2026

The strong winds knocked down trees, which ultimately caused power outages for many in the neighborhood. Many residents reported being frightened by the sound. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Strong to severe thunderstorms continued today, mainly across Palm Beach County, and some storms could eventually move south toward Broward and North Miami-Dade counties.

Slow down-treat it like a No Wake Zone! Heavy downpours causing street flooding with reports of some manhole covers floating off on President Barack Obama Highway (they've already been put back on). @Rivierabch. This video from 13th St/east of Congress. @NWSMiami @tropicalupdate pic.twitter.com/x3kxRddG8R — Riviera Beach PD (@RivieraBeachPD) April 8, 2026

Expect the heaviest downpours to wind down after 10 PM. Thursday will start with some lingering morning rain showers across Southeast Florida, while additional downpours may develop again after noon. A drying trend is expected just in time to end the week and start the weekend.

