Timing: Downpours and storms to sweep through Florida this weekend

Showers and thunderstorms are returning to Florida, bringing the potential for isolated severe weather across the Panhandle from Friday into Saturday.

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A front will continue to meander across the Florida Panhandle on Friday. Showers and isolated thunderstorms will move in from west to east throughout the day. Rain coverage is forecast to increase later in the afternoon into the evening, with heavier downpours developing along the I-10 corridor.

A cold front brings the return of severe weather (and much-needed rain) across Florida this weekend. Notable cooler mornings for the north. pic.twitter.com/dvv4j89cnh — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) May 1, 2026

While the highest threat for severe weather will remain focused mainly across North Florida, Central Florida will begin to experience a few downpours by Sunday afternoon. Their coverage will increase throughout the evening on Saturday into Sunday morning. There is also a chance for an isolated severe thunderstorm to move across the I-4 corridor late Saturday evening.

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By Sunday morning, the front will begin to slow down as it pushes closer to Lake Okeechobee. We still expect a few showers and isolated thunderstorms to be focused mainly across the Orlando-Tampa area by sunrise. By the afternoon, the weather will gradually improve, and skies could become partly to mostly sunny by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Rainfall between Friday and Monday.

The rain could become more copious across the Treasure Coast-Lake Okeechobee region and into southeast Florida. There is a marginal chance, less than 5%, of flash floods. Remember that the ground is extremely dry, and some downpours could bring heavy rainfall in a short time, which could produce flooding. Please avoid all flooded areas, as water levels may be higher than expected.

Rainfall Totals

Central Florida, through the I-4 corridor: Generally less than one inch, with some isolated spots, especially across the northern fringe, that could receive 1.5 inches.

South Florida, mainly on Sunday and Monday: Around 1 to 1.5 inches, with isolated totals near 2 inches.

Avoid flooded roadways, as water depths may be deeper than they appear.

Moist and warm air will liner across South Florida on Sunday.

South Florida's rain and storms

As the front continues to push toward South Florida, Saturday night will gradually become more cloudy. A few rain showers will move over Southwest Florida, including Naples, Cape Coral, and Port Charlotte. By Sunday morning, the radar will be active across Southwest Florida, Lake Okeechobee, and Southeast Florida, including the Keys. There is a chance of an isolated morning thunderstorm that could last into the afternoon, especially across Southeast Florida and the Upper Keys. Some models show that the front could move off the southern edge of South Florida by late afternoon. If this happens, the evening will remain mostly clear, with temperatures potentially falling into the low 70s across South Florida by Monday morning.

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Temperatures

Monday morning will be a cool one across Central Florida. Temperatures will be anywhere from 8 to 12 degrees below average for this time of year. Morning lows will range from the upper 50s to low 60s along the I-4 corridor, including parts of the Space Coast. By the afternoon, temperatures will rebound nicely into the low 80s, though this is still slightly below average.

South Florida is not expected to see a significant drop in temperatures, but Monday afternoon highs will be slightly below average, remaining in the low 80s, with slightly lower humidity. The rest of the week across South Florida will remain muggy, especially in the mornings, with lows in the low to mid-70s by the latter part of the week. The second half of the week is expected to bring a noticeable increase in temperatures across South Florida, as a cold front could potentially stall and transition into a warm front, shifting winds and allowing temperatures to soar again into the low 90s by Thursday afternoon.