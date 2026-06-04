Florida's drought improves! What's in store for June?

Good news this Thursday: the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report shows significant improvement across Florida.

Starting with the most severe category, exceptional drought has been cut nearly in half since the previous report. The next category, extreme drought, has improved by more than 10%. Severe drought coverage across the state has also decreased by about 10%, while moderate drought has improved slightly as well.

Although the entire state of Florida remains classified as abnormally dry, the overall trend is encouraging as we move through June.

Where has the biggest improvement occurred?

The most significant improvement has taken place across the Florida Panhandle. Areas experiencing severe drought have shrunk considerably and are now mostly confined to the Big Bend region. The western portion of the Panhandle has improved from severe to moderate drought.

Another area showing major improvement is Northeast Florida and the northern Space Coast. Much of this region was previously experiencing extreme drought but has now improved to severe drought. Severe drought conditions have also begun to ease across parts of Southwest Florida.

Rainfall totals between Tuesday and Thursday night across Florida. This is alll the rain (and whatever falls through next Tuesday morning) that's not accounted in this week's drought report.

South Florida comes with a caveat

While South Florida has experienced very wet conditions this week due to abundant tropical moisture followed by a stationary front that brought gloomy weather and periods of heavy rain through Thursday, those rainfall totals are not included in this week's drought assessment. The report released on Thursday, June 4, only incorporates weather data through the morning of Tuesday, June 2. As a result, future drought reports will likely show additional improvement across South Florida.

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June is typically a rainy month

An analysis of seven official weather stations across Florida shows that five of the seven major cities typically receive their highest average monthly rainfall during June.

In general:



Central Florida averages between 6 and 7.5 inches of rainfall during June.

Portions of the Panhandle average close to 8 inches of rain.

Southwest and Southeast Florida average around 10 inches of rainfall, including cities such as Fort Myers and Miami.

Climate Prediction Center, NOAA Above-average rainfall is possible for much of the Southeast, including Florida, for June 2026.

What does the June 2026 outlook show?

The Climate Prediction Center's June outlook indicates an increased likelihood of above-average precipitation across much of Florida. Current forecasts suggest a 40% to 50% probability of above-normal rainfall during the month. If this trend continues, drought conditions should continue to improve significantly over the coming weeks.

It's important to remember that when it comes to drought relief, steady, moderate rainfall over several days is far more beneficial than torrential downpours over a short period. Heavy rainfall often creates flooding concerns and other hazards, while consistent rainfall is much more effective at replenishing soil moisture and reducing drought conditions.