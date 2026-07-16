The 5 silent signs when you’re overheating

The Florida sun doesn't just make you uncomfortable—it forces your body to work overtime to stay cool.

Health officials are warning the public to remain vigilant for symptoms of heat exhaustion, such as headaches, nausea, and clammy skin. https://t.co/NoJP0Z3ivC — CBS Miami (@CBSMiami) July 15, 2026

In this follow-up to our heat safety series, Meteorologist Leslie Hudson has more on the 5 hidden heat dangers every Floridian should know. From the surprising amount of water you can lose in just one hour to why thirst is actually a late warning sign, we break down how to listen to your body before a heat emergency develops. Stay informed and stay safe this summer.

One final reminder: becoming accustomed to Florida's heat doesn't happen overnight. Health experts say it can take seven to fourteen days for your body to fully acclimate to working or exercising in hot conditions, which is why visitors and even returning Floridians may face a higher risk of heat illness early in the season.