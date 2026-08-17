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What Is "Corn Sweat"—And Why Doesn't Florida Get It?

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published August 17, 2026 at 8:05 PM EDT

The dog days of summer are here. And the Midwest has a strange explanation for some of its brutal summer humidity: corn! It's called "corn sweat"—and the science behind it is very real.

But here's a plot twist: Florida is one of the nation's top sweet corn producers, yet those crops aren't what make our summers so sticky. So what does? Florida Storms meteorologist Leslie Hudson explains why the Sunshine State is growing thunderstorms...not corn sweat.

And Florida's unusual corn-growing season has an upside. While much of the country is too cold to grow it, Florida becomes the East Coast's main supplier of fresh-market sweet corn from November through May.
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Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson is an experienced Multimedia Journalist and Digital Meteorologist whose career is marked by significant professional milestones. A trailblazer in the industry, she holds the distinction of being the first female AMS meteorologist in the Orlando market. Her extensive background in public safety and emergency management led to her being appointed by Florida’s Governor to the State of Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophic Fund Council from 2002 to 2007. Notably, she was the sole meteorologist in the state selected for this prestigious council.
See stories by Leslie Hudson