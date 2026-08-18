Why Florida voters shouldn’t overlook Tuesday’s primary election

Tuesday is Florida’s primary election day.

The results will determine which candidates advance to November in races for governor, Congress and more.

Still, Florida primary elections draw fewer voters than the November general elections. But Aubrey Jewett, a University of Central Florida political science professor, said they're important.

"Even though it's quote, unquote, 'just a primary,' and I know it's flying under the radar of some listeners and viewers, it's an important election," Jewett said. "And this is your opportunity to help steer the course of who runs the state of Florida at the state level, the national level and local level."

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those still in line at the end can stay and vote.

Click here to access WUSF's 2026 voter guide

Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar encourages people not registered as a Republican or Democrat to go to the polls, too.

"I know it's kind of last minute and if you haven't made a decision on who you're going to vote for in a school board election, check out your local newspaper, check out the website," Spar said.

Florida has closed partisan primaries, meaning voters generally have to be registered with a political party to vote in that party’s primary. Nonpartisan races like school board seats and judges are open to everyone.

As of Monday morning, nearly two million voters had already cast their ballot, either through the early voting or vote-by-mail process.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

