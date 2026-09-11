Lightning can strike in different ways; how they happen and what to avoid.

There are multiple different ways people can get struck by lightning, with a direct strike being the deadliest type, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Other lightning injuries and deaths are caused by ground currents, conduction, and side flashes (also known as side splashes).

The NWS says direct strikes usually injure or kill victims in open areas including parking lots and fields. When someone is directly struck, part of the current moves over the skin’s surface before moving through the cardiovascular and/or nervous systems. If the current moves further throughout the body, this can lower the chances of survival. Regardless, direct strikes can burn the skin, and they usually result in the deadliest type of strike.

Ground currents affect a larger surface area resulting in the most widespread injuries and deaths from lightning strikes. They occur when lightning strikes a nearby object. The NWS explains that the energy from the strike can spread in and along the ground before reaching the victim. The current continues to move throughout the victim’s cardiovascular and/or nervous systems before eventually exiting the body. A longer distance between the energy’s point of entry and where it exits increases the fatality risk. For example, the NWS mentions ground currents are very deadly to large animals; the longer distance between their front and back legs puts them more at-risk similar to if someone were to lay down on the ground.

National Lightning Safety Council

Ground currents can also travel through conductive materials such as wires and metal surfaces. However, most conductive strikes happen indoors. The NWS says although metal does not attract lightning, the energy from the bolt can still travel through objects such as wiring, electrical outlets, water faucets, showers, corded phones, windows, doors, and metal surfaces.

Side flashes can happen when a victim stands next to a taller object. The NWS emphasizes that part of the lightning current can be transferred from the taller object to the victim even within a few feet away.

National Lightning Safety Council

According to the National Lightning Safety Council, there have been six lightning-related deaths in the state of Florida so far this year out of a total of 15 deaths across the United States. Lightning injuries and deaths can happen both indoors and outdoors.

During a thunderstorm, anyone can become a victim of a lightning strike. Always find the closest, sturdiest indoor shelter if you hear thunder or see lightning. Avoid taking shelter near tall objects including trees and flag poles. When taking shelter indoors, avoid touching a conductible object, using the sink, or taking a shower for 30 minutes after the last known lightning strike within 10 to 15 miles of your location. Know the forecast in advance and reschedule outdoor activities and plans if thunderstorms are likely.

If you or someone near you gets struck by lightning, move the victim to a safe location, and seek medical attention immediately.