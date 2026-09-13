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Phone Volunteers Needed for WFIT's Fall Fund Drive

WFIT | By Mary Berlin
Published September 13, 2026 at 1:26 AM EDT
Sister Mary from Blues with a Twist answers the phone in Studio A
WFIT
Sister Mary from Blues with a Twist answers the phone in Studio A

WFIT's Fall Fund Drive is set for Saturday, October 3rd, through Midnight Sunday, October 11th. Get an insider's view of what happens during a fund drive by answering phones as our listeners call in with their pledge of support!

Interested? Signing up online is easy, just click here! Choose a time that works for you and join the elite ranks of our cherished volunteers. You can volunteer as an individual, with a friend, or as an organization representative. If you'd prefer to have us sign you up, e-mail us at volunteer@wfit.org or call 321-674-8950. We look forward to hearing from you!
Mary Berlin
mberlin@fit.edu
See stories by Mary Berlin