Phone Volunteers Needed for WFIT's Fall Fund Drive
WFIT's Fall Fund Drive is set for Saturday, October 3rd, through Midnight Sunday, October 11th. Get an insider's view of what happens during a fund drive by answering phones as our listeners call in with their pledge of support!
Interested? Signing up online is easy, just click here! Choose a time that works for you and join the elite ranks of our cherished volunteers. You can volunteer as an individual, with a friend, or as an organization representative. If you'd prefer to have us sign you up, e-mail us at volunteer@wfit.org or call 321-674-8950. We look forward to hearing from you!