Heavy rainfall, flash flood risk for South Florida this week

South Florida’s weather pattern will remain unsettled, with numerous showers and thunderstorms expected over the next seven days.

We will continue to be under the influence of an upper-level low-pressure system located west of Florida. This will keep moisture flowing into the southern part of the state over the next several days. To our north, an incoming frontal boundary will stall just north of us, helping to channel abundant moisture over our area during the latter part of the week.

Check out how the showers and thunderstorms will remain focused across southeast Florida through the first half of the week. A front could bring drier air over the weekend across the northern half of the state, but storm activity will likely stay put over South Florida. Flood risk remains all week.

The biggest takeaway is that the highest rainfall totals are likely to occur across southeastern Florida. While Southwest Florida could see anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain over the next seven days, through next Sunday night, Southeast Florida could be looking at double those amounts, with some areas potentially receiving more than 8 inches of rain.

Rinse and repeat on Tuesday afternoon, with plenty of shower and thunderstorm activity, mainly focused across southeastern Florida.

It is difficult to determine exactly where the highest rainfall totals will occur, as some thunderstorms could be stronger and produce more torrential rainfall than others. There could also be several rounds of thunderstorms passing over the same areas repeatedly.

Wednesday afternoon could be the busiest day of the first half of the week with numerous strong thunderstorms.

The ground is already well saturated from recent rainfall, especially across parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, where rainfall totals have been high in recent days.

Fort Lauderdale: September’s 🌧️ accumulation has climbed to 17.14 inches.



That’s more than double the city’s September average of 8.02 inches.



Even with time left on the clock, it’s the 4th wettest month at FLL since 1999. — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) September 21, 2026

For the rest of the week, you can expect some aerial flood advisories to be issued, and there could also be a risk of flash flooding, especially if storms become persistent over the same areas.

