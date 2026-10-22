Donalds and Jolly aren't the only candidates for Florida governor. Here's the rest of the field

Some people would argue it's not the best system in the world, but the two-party system is what drives American politics.

In Florida's gubernatorial race, Republican Byron Donalds and Democrat David Jolly are dominating the race. They have received the lion's share of donations, and most polls show only the two candidates.

The nonpartisan civic engagement app ActiVote only tracks Donalds and Jolly. Another poll from the University of North Florida's Public Opinion Research Lab says the race between the Republican and Democratic candidates is too close to call.

But despite the odds stacked against them, six other gubernatorial candidates are on this year's ballot — and some of them are eccentric.

Check out the candidates on our 2026 Voter Guide.

Scott Jewett - Libertarian Party

Scott Jewett is running on the Libertarian Party ticket. He's raised more than $14,000.

Jewett is from Boca Raton. According to his website, he wants "less government overreach, more individual liberty, and practical solutions that put people first." His platform includes cutting taxes and regulations, eliminating flock cameras, and ensuring data centers do no harm.

In the Florida Public Media voter guide, Jewett said the top three issues affecting Floridians are insurance, housing, and energy and water.

He wants to bring back private insurers, include zero property tax on homestead residences, and expand nuclear energy to tackle high utility costs.

Frank Russo - NPA

Frank Russo switched parties in 2022 from Republican to Independent. On the 2026 ballot, he is listed as No Party Affiliation. He's raised more than $860,000.

He has posted a lot of campaign videos on his Instagram account, @frankjohnrusso. He's mentioned affordability issues and child protections as core issues.

Russo wants to raise the average teacher wage to $75,000. He also welcomes technology investments in the state for AI and data centers, according to his website.

He did not fill out the Florida Public Media voter guide.

Moliere "Moe" Dimanche - NPA

Moliere "Moe" Dimanche is running as NPA. He's raised about $8,000.

He ran for mayor of Orlando in 2023 but was disqualified for not paying the fees. State campaign finance data shows he's appealing fines from this election.

Dimanche is very active on social media. His Instagram, @moedimanche, has several tongue-in-cheek videos that discuss his platform and show him working out at the gym. On his website, Dimanche said that under his administration, he'd move to abolish homeowner associations (HOAs).

In the Florida Public Media voter guide, Dimanche said he wants an audit of the DeSantis administration. He wants to make buying a home easier for people, and is pushing hard to get kids on e-scooters "so they can get to school on time."

Dimanche served time for grand theft until 2016.

Dean Abrams - NPA

Dean Abrams is running as NPA, a party he switched to from Republican in 2022. He's raised more than $15,000.

Abrams has done online interviews with influencers and said he opposes data centers. In one Instagram video on @dean4gov26, Abrams said he believes the government will turn them into "military garrisons that can be used to launch drones and things like that."

One key focus of his is affordability. On his website, Abrams said he wants no property taxes on homesteaded properties worth up to twice the county's median.

He did not fill out the Florida Public Media voter guide.

Dr. Jeff Datto - NPA

Jeff Datto is running as NPA. He hasn't voted in Florida since 2020. He's raised about $5,500, but all the donations are from himself.

Based in Hialeah, he has no campaign website and did not fill out the Florida Public Media voter guide. However, he has a very active social media presence. His Instagram, @drjeffdatto, features many high-energy videos of him arguing with police officers and shouting his message, with an American flag wrapped around him like a cape.

Civics Scorecard is a free, nonpartisan voter education tool for Palm Beach County. It evaluates candidates in multiple categories, including integrity and legal records.

It found Datto's civil court history demonstrated a "significant, documented pattern: Datto has an extensive history as a pro se plaintiff in federal civil rights/disability-discrimination litigation spanning more than 15 years and multiple states."

Charles Burkett - NPA

Charles Burkett is running as NPA. He's raised $250,000. Like Datto, he is fully self-funded.

His social media is a little different than the other candidates, though, because it is nearly all AI-generated. In one Instagram video on @burkettforgov, he calls it his "avatar" and said he's using the technology to "keep him competitive" with the large amount of money his opponents have raised.

According to his website, he wants to fix property and car insurance issues in the state and focus on affordability, among other things. In the Florida Public Media voter guide, Burkett also said there should be no restrictions on abortion "on day one, through and up to one minute before birth."

Burkett was the mayor of Surfside in 2021, when the Champlain Towers South condominium collapsed and killed 98 people.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here .

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.