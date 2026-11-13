© 2026 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Roll Call: Florida's first Fall chill. Right on schedule?

FPREN | By Leslie Hudson
Published November 13, 2026 at 1:02 AM EST

Florida is finally getting a taste of fall as a strong cold front ushers in the coldest air of the season so far. From the Panhandle to South Florida, temperatures are dropping 10 to 15 degrees below normal in some areas, bringing chilly mornings, breezy afternoons and much lower humidity.

Florida Storms meteorologist Leslie Hudson examines the science, historical timing and what this first substantial taste of fall could mean for the weeks ahead.

North Florida will experience some of the coldest conditions, with temperatures dipping into the 30s and 40s and patchy frost possible in some inland communities. Central Florida will see morning lows in the 40s, while parts of South Florida will cool into the 50s.

But is Florida's first significant fall chill arriving early, late or right on schedule?

Historical weather records reveal that Central Florida typically experiences its first temperatures below 50 degrees in early November, while communities farther south often wait until mid-November or later. And what about the developing El Niño? While it can influence Florida's winter weather patterns, the immediate driver of this cold snap is a dip in the jet stream allowing colder Canadian air to spill southward.

And the cool weather isn't expected to last indefinitely. Temperatures should gradually rebound toward seasonal averages early next week. But the coldest mornings could bring patchy frost to portions of inland North Florida, so residents with sensitive plants should pay attention to local forecasts. And while this may be Florida's first substantial fall chill, the developing El Niño could make the months ahead wetter and stormier than usual—though it doesn't guarantee a colder winter.
Tags
Weather
Leslie Hudson
Leslie Hudson is an experienced Multimedia Journalist and Digital Meteorologist whose career is marked by significant professional milestones. A trailblazer in the industry, she holds the distinction of being the first female AMS meteorologist in the Orlando market. Her extensive background in public safety and emergency management led to her being appointed by Florida’s Governor to the State of Florida’s Hurricane Catastrophic Fund Council from 2002 to 2007. Notably, she was the sole meteorologist in the state selected for this prestigious council.
See stories by Leslie Hudson