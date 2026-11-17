Emily Zeck Album Release Party for "Broken In" - Live at the Gleason Auditorium
GOOD MUSIC. GOOD PEOPLE. A GREAT CAUSE. 🎶
Get ready for an unforgettable night of music, stories, and community as WFIT 89.5 presents Emily Zeck’s Album Release Party & Flood Benefit at the Gleason Performing Arts Center! 🌊🎸
Join us as rising coastal country artist Emily Zeck brings her signature Coastal Cowgirl sound to Gleason to celebrate the release of her debut album, Broken In!
Featuring a special opening performance by Angelina Bucci, this intimate evening will include live music, acoustic performances, and exclusive behind-the-song stories.
In response to the recent flooding across Brevard County, we’re coming together to support our neighbors in need through a community canned food drive.
📅 Friday, November 20
🚪 Doors Open: 6:00 PM
🎶 Show Starts: 7:00 PM
📍 Gleason Performing Arts Center | Florida Tech
🎟️ FREE ADMISSION — Registration Required!
🥫 Canned food donations are encouraged but not required.
All collected goods will benefit those impacted by the recent flooding and members of our community in need.✨ Space is limited, so reserve your spot today!🔗
Click here to get your tickets!
One night. New music. A stronger community. ❤️