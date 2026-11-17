GOOD MUSIC. GOOD PEOPLE. A GREAT CAUSE. 🎶

Get ready for an unforgettable night of music, stories, and community as WFIT 89.5 presents Emily Zeck’s Album Release Party & Flood Benefit at the Gleason Performing Arts Center! 🌊🎸

Join us as rising coastal country artist Emily Zeck brings her signature Coastal Cowgirl sound to Gleason to celebrate the release of her debut album, Broken In!

Featuring a special opening performance by Angelina Bucci, this intimate evening will include live music, acoustic performances, and exclusive behind-the-song stories.

In response to the recent flooding across Brevard County, we’re coming together to support our neighbors in need through a community canned food drive.

📅 Friday, November 20

🚪 Doors Open: 6:00 PM

🎶 Show Starts: 7:00 PM

📍 Gleason Performing Arts Center | Florida Tech

🎟️ FREE ADMISSION — Registration Required!

🥫 Canned food donations are encouraged but not required.

All collected goods will benefit those impacted by the recent flooding and members of our community in need.✨ Space is limited, so reserve your spot today!🔗

Click here to get your tickets!

One night. New music. A stronger community. ❤️