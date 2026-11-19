It hasn't taken effect yet, but communities are already feeling the effects of a Florida law banning governments from funding or promoting diversity, equity and inclusion programs and initiatives.

For example, Delray Beach announced it's no longer hosting LGBTQ+ Pride events and its St. Patrick's Day parade.

ALSO READ: DeSantis signs Florida law banning local DEI funding, says white men are 'disfavored'

The St. Patrick's Day news rankled Gov. Ron DeSantis, who accused city officials of "malicious compliance."

Delray Beach is engaging in “malicious compliance.”



What they are doing is not mandated by Florida law. It’s just an attempt to make a political point — a point that legacy media will no doubt try to amplify.



We’ve seen these stunts throughout the years. Rinse and repeat. https://t.co/vZY2oL6SXF — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 13, 2026

Sen. Clay Yarborough of Jacksonville, a sponsor of the bill, agreed with the governor.

"When the bill was on the Senate floor, the specific question was asked related to whether St. Patricks Day observances would be prohibited," he said in a post on social media. "The answer was and still is no."

But Gainesville-based First Amendment attorney Gary Edinger said the city has a good read on the law.

"Private organizations can still sponsor a parade," he said. "But as far as the city's efforts as a city-sponsored event, it's clear under the statute that would be illegal."

A provision of the bill, which takes effect Jan. 1, says DEI means any effort to "promote or provide preferential treatment or special benefits to a person or group based on that person’s or group’s race, color, sex, ethnicity, gender identity, or sexual orientation." Religion and religious holidays are not listed in the definition.

"Irish culture falls within ethnicity, and the statute is written in such a way that the law can't make exceptions for ethnic celebrations it likes versus ethnic celebrations that are disfavored," Edinger said.

There is an exception for certain state and federal holidays and observances. But Delray Beach says St. Patrick's Day isn't designated as one of them under law.

There are possible consequences for officials who violate the anti-DEI law. It classifies violations as "misfeasance or malfeasance," giving the governor grounds to suspend them from office.

Still, there could be a parade. A city spokesperson said a private group has submitted an application to host it instead.

If you have any questions about state government or the legislative process, you can ask the Your Florida team by clicking here.

