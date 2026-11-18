Torrential rain turned dangerous for residents across parts of Broward and northern Miami-Dade counties between late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, as severe flooding left roads underwater, vehicles stranded, and communities struggling with rapidly rising water.

In Dania Beach, newly sworn-in Mayor Ryan Colman stepped in to help residents stranded after attending a volleyball game. Heavy rainfall forced the group to abandon their vehicles as it overwhelmed nearby streets, making travel unsafe. The mayor's efforts to assist those affected came as parts of Dania Beach and Hollywood experienced more than 14 inches of rain in just a few hours between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

The newly sworn in Mayor of @DaniaBeachFL, Colman Ryan, helping residents stranded by the torrential rain after a group left their cars behind



Over 14 inches of rain fell in the Dania Beach/Hollywood area in a few hours between Tuesday night and very early Wednesday morning. pic.twitter.com/6Xj6enlNXz — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) November 18, 2026

A weather system that transported deep tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into South Florida fueled the extraordinary rainfall. At the same time, another concentrated band of heavy rain developed just offshore late Tuesday night, producing intense downpours over many of the same communities for several hours. Together, the storms produced rainfall totals approaching or exceeding a foot from Aventura through Hollywood and west toward Plantation. The relentless rainfall overwhelmed drainage systems and left several streets impassable, creating hazardous conditions for drivers and residents.

Dramatic differences in rainfall across Broward County

By approximately 4 a.m. Wednesday, rainfall totals showed a striking contrast between communities with significant flooding and nearby cities that received much less precipitation. Some of the hardest-hit locations included Hollywood, Plantation, Dania Beach, and areas surrounding Interstate 595. The storm's localized nature meant neighborhoods just a few miles apart experienced dramatically different conditions. These sharp differences highlight how concentrated bands of heavy rainfall can produce serious flooding in one community while leaving nearby areas relatively unaffected.

Although the heaviest rainfall began to ease, light rain continued across portions of South Florida early Wednesday morning. Drivers preparing for their morning commutes were urged to check road conditions before leaving home and avoid traveling through flooded streets. Floodwater can be much deeper than it looks, potentially hiding stalled vehicles, road damage, or dangerous debris.

Flooded parking garage in Plantation. pic.twitter.com/wvOnVCrT51 — Irene Sans (@IreneSans) November 18, 2026

Motorists should never drive through standing water, especially in areas where flooding has already been reported.

For residents across Dania Beach, Hollywood, Plantation, and surrounding communities, the morning reminded them how quickly extreme rainfall can create life-threatening conditions.

Flood threat forecast to continue through Thursday

According to the National Weather Service in Miami, additional heavy rainfall and flash flooding are expected to continue through Thursday, November 19. A Flood Watch remains in effect across Southeast Florida through Thursday evening, with forecasters warning that repeated rounds of heavy rain could worsen flooding in already saturated communities. Much of Southeast Florida could see an additional 2 to 4 inches of rainfall over the next 48 hours, with isolated locations potentially receiving 5 to 8 inches. Stay weather-aware and heed any advisories or alerts. The ground is oversaturated, and even if an area hasn't received much rain, flooding can happen quickly.

