Florida heads into Thanksgiving with an elevated flood risk as another round of wet weather combines with unusually high tides along the Atlantic coast. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to spread through Wednesday, November 25, bringing the potential for heavy rainfall, waterlogged roads, and renewed flooding in vulnerable communities. The timing is particularly concerning for parts of South Florida, the Space Coast and the Treasure Coast, where recent rainfall has left some locations especially susceptible to additional flooding. Adding to the concern are king tides, which can push seawater into low-lying coastal neighborhoods even without rainfall. When unusually high tides coincide with heavy downpours and persistent onshore winds, flooding can become more widespread and take longer to drain. Wednesday is expected to bring the greatest risk of significant rainfall, while conditions are expected to improve on Thanksgiving Day, November 26. Fortunately, the unsettled pattern shouldn't last all holiday weekend. Conditions should gradually improve on Thanksgiving Day, with much drier and cooler weather arriving by Black Friday. Nevertheless, coastal flooding may linger even after the rain ends, and communities already dealing with elevated rivers or saturated ground could remain vulnerable for several days.

Rainfall forecast between Tuesday night and Friday morning.

Motorists should avoid driving through flooded roads, even when the water appears shallow. Floodwater can hide damaged pavement, debris, and other hazards, and saltwater can severely damage vehicles.

Residents in flood-prone neighborhoods should move vehicles to higher ground before peak high tides and, where safe, clear debris from outdoor drainage areas. People traveling through areas with ongoing river flooding should stay alert, since water levels can keep rising after rainfall ends.

Heavy rain raises the risk of renewed flooding Wednesday

A developing area of low pressure and an associated frontal boundary will draw abundant moisture into Florida, setting the stage for widespread showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday night into Wednesday. Wednesday is expected to be the wettest day of the week, particularly across South Florida and the Atlantic coast. Some thunderstorms could produce intense rainfall over a short period, increasing the possibility of flash flooding in urban and poorly drained areas. This pattern is similar to last week: a low-pressure swing over Florida from the Gulf, bringing lots of moisture and pulling more in from the northwestern Caribbean. This is what makes the rounds of showers endless, often training one after the other and sometimes prompting flash flooding. Models continue to show a fairly consistent pattern for the Southeast, with several low-pressure systems swinging either over Florida, as they have recently, or close enough to bring stormier weather. Although we are in the dry season, El Niño is present and forecast to stay all winter; this means that the jet stream is displaced farther south and allows storm systems to stay over the southern U.S., traveling from west to east across lower latitudes, or that low-pressure systems form in the Gulf, which often bring wet conditions to Florida. As meteorologists with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network have written in several updates, this El Niño pattern will bring a wetter, cooler winter than normal.

Check out all the rain that will mainly impact South Florida on Wednesday. There will be periods of heavy rain impacting the Atlantic coast, but not as prolific as in South Florida.

Flood watches are in effect for parts of South Florida, the Treasure Coast, Brevard County, and Okeechobee County through late Wednesday night. The greatest concern is in communities that have already experienced significant rainfall. Saturated soil, elevated groundwater, and drainage systems still handling previous rainfall could allow flooding to develop more quickly than usual.

In Northeast Florida, additional rainfall could also worsen existing flooding along portions of the St. Johns River. Some coastal communities east of Interstate 95 could receive locally significant rainfall, adding to problems caused by high water levels and persistent onshore winds. Although not every location will flood, heavy downpours combined with already wet conditions make Wednesday particularly concerning for holiday travelers.

King tides could make coastal flooding worse

One of this week's biggest concerns is the return of king tides along Florida's coastline. King tides are exceptionally high astronomical tides that occur when the sun and moon's gravitational effects combine to produce higher-than-normal water levels. These tides can cause flooding even in otherwise dry weather, a phenomenon commonly known as sunny-day flooding. This week's king tide cycle is occurring from November 23 through November 26 in Miami-Dade County, coinciding with the approaching storm system and the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

In our latest Weekly Weather Briefing, Will Ulrich, Warning Coordination Meteorologist breaks down what you need to know about the potential for heavy rain Tuesday night and Wednesday, a new set of King Tides, and St. Johns River Flooding. pic.twitter.com/qpzzl1QDuL — NWS Melbourne (@NWSMelbourne) November 23, 2026

According to the South Florida Water Management District's tidal outlook for November 23–29, water levels along the southeastern Atlantic coast could exceed minor-flood thresholds and potentially approach moderate-flood levels mid-week. Elevated tides are also expected in the Florida Keys and along portions of the Gulf Coast. The timing could be especially problematic on Wednesday, when the heaviest rainfall may overlap with some of the week's highest tides.

King tide dates in Miami, November 2026. These are the predicted morning high-tide peaks for Miami. Times and flood impacts vary by location.



Tuesday 24 Wednesday 25 Thursday 26 8:23 AM

9:13 AM



10:04 AM



King tides can push seawater onto coastal roads, into parking lots, and through drainage infrastructure. When heavy rain occurs at the same time, elevated coastal water levels can also prevent stormwater from draining efficiently into bays, canals, and tidal waterways. This creates a compound flooding threat in which rainfall and tidal flooding occur together, potentially producing deeper water and prolonging flooding after the rain stops. Low-lying neighborhoods in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as coastal communities farther north, will be particularly vulnerable. Persistent onshore winds could further raise water levels by pushing more seawater toward the coast. Rough surf and dangerous rip currents are also expected along portions of Florida's Atlantic beaches. While the heaviest rainfall should diminish later in the week, coastal flooding could continue around high tide through Thanksgiving Day.

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Thanksgiving Day brings improving conditions

Better news for Floridians planning outdoor gatherings and holiday travel on Thanksgiving Day, November 26. The storm system responsible for the midweek rain is expected to move eastward, allowing drier air to gradually spread across the state. In South Florida, lingering showers remain possible during the morning, but rainfall chances should decrease as the day progresses. Temperatures will generally remain comfortable, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Across central Florida and the Tampa Bay area, conditions should also improve as high pressure builds into the region.

Northeast Florida may experience a few lingering showers early Thursday before skies gradually clear. Breezy conditions and cooler temperatures are expected, with afternoon highs generally in the 60s. However, coastal residents should remain cautious. Even as the rain moves away, elevated tides and lingering onshore winds could continue to cause flooding in vulnerable waterfront locations. Beachgoers and boaters should also be aware that rough surf, elevated seas, and dangerous rip currents may persist after the heaviest rainfall ends.

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Black Friday looks drier and cooler across Florida

By Black Friday, November 27, weather is expected to change noticeably across much of Florida. High pressure will bring drier air, lower humidity, and cooler temperatures, creating more favorable conditions for holiday shopping, travel, and outdoor activities. South Florida should see mostly dry conditions Friday and Saturday, with temperatures below seasonal averages.

Central Florida will also start the day cooler, while afternoon conditions should remain pleasant with more sunshine. Farther north, temperatures could drop into the 40s early Friday morning in some communities, making for a chilly start to Black Friday shopping. Drier weather should continue into Saturday across much of the peninsula, though another approaching weather disturbance could bring increasing rain chances to South Florida late Sunday or Monday. For areas dealing with flooding earlier in the week, the break in rainfall will be welcome, although standing water and elevated river levels may take longer to recede.