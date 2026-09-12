17th Annual Florida Natives Tour & Conservation Fair

Now in our 17th year, the Conradina Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society is proud to showcase native plant landscapes in the Indialantic and Melbourne Beach area of Brevard County and at the Barrier Island Sanctuary (https://brevardlandscapetour.org/barrier-island-sanctuary /). Our purpose is to provide education on the numerous native plants in Florida that can thrive without the use of irrigation or fertilizers. We are also partnering with local artists to showcase the beauty and importance of native plants. With over 1,000 people moving to Florida each day, many residents don’t realize the harm done to our wildlife & waterways by the maintenance of non-native and invasive plants.

All tour ticket holders ($15 per ticket) will receive a free native plant and access to our 1st Annual Conservation Fair in Orlando Park [1000 South Ramona Avenue, Indialantic, FL 32903]. The Conservation Fair itself will be free, open to the public and include our sponsors, nonprofit organizations and local artists highlighting the beauty of nature! For more info on the sites and to order tickets, go to https://brevardlandscapetour.org/

