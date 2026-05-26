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2026 Butterfly Appreciation Day

2026 Butterfly Appreciation Day

This free program features three local experts offering practical, engaging insights into butterfly identification, pollinator gardening, and the species commonly found in Brevard County.
Program highlights include:
• Butterfly ID tools, guides, and close‑focus binocular demos (Rochelle Hood)
• Butterfly life cycles, food needs, and local species (Ed Perry)
• Pollinator Gardening in Small Spaces — tips for patios, small yards & containers (Sally Scalera)
• A guided Garden Walk & Butterfly Count in the Brevard Discovery Garden

Brevard Discovery Garden at the Brevard County Extension Office
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

UF/IFAS Brevard County Extension
321-633-1702
danitza.eguez@brevardfl.gov
https://www.facebook.com/BrevardDiscoveryGarden
Brevard Discovery Garden at the Brevard County Extension Office
3695 Lake Drive
Cocoa, Florida 32926
321-633-1702
message@volunteer2mail.com
https://www.facebook.com/BrevardDiscoveryGarden