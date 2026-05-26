2026 Butterfly Appreciation Day

This free program features three local experts offering practical, engaging insights into butterfly identification, pollinator gardening, and the species commonly found in Brevard County.

Program highlights include:

• Butterfly ID tools, guides, and close‑focus binocular demos (Rochelle Hood)

• Butterfly life cycles, food needs, and local species (Ed Perry)

• Pollinator Gardening in Small Spaces — tips for patios, small yards & containers (Sally Scalera)

• A guided Garden Walk & Butterfly Count in the Brevard Discovery Garden