Annual Summer Soiree at The Downtown Art Gallery

Celebrate the start of summer at The Downtown Art Gallery’s annual “Summer Soirée: An Evening of Art, Cocktails & Summer Vibes” on Friday, June 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. at 400 Orange Street in downtown Titusville. This free community event invites guests to enjoy a relaxed evening of creativity, conversation, and seasonal inspiration at their charming gallery.

Guests will experience a beautiful indoor-outdoor setting glowing with lights and lanterns, along with complimentary wine, a signature summer cocktail, refreshing mocktails, and a fresh seasonal charcuterie spread designed for easy mingling and summertime enjoyment.

The Summer Soirée is the perfect opportunity to explore locally created art, discover unique handmade pieces, and support talented area artists while enjoying the warm, welcoming atmosphere The Downtown Art Gallery is known for. Whether searching for the perfect statement piece, a thoughtful gift, or simply a memorable summer evening out, guests are sure to find something inspiring.

Must be 21+ to enjoy complimentary cocktails. For more information, contact The Downtown Art Gallery at 321-268-0122, or find us on social media.